Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 12,674 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.