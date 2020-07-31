Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,106 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,440,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,043.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,087 shares of company stock worth $3,639,169. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

