Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,265 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 110,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

