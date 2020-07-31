Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 454.4% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock worth $3,365,090 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.