Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 32,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Ecolab by 7.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 530,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ecolab by 9.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.03, for a total value of $354,654.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,735.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,023 shares of company stock worth $10,095,797 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of -64.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.53.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

