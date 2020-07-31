Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 7,379 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

