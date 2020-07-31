Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 156 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,651,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $73,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,148.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 127.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,078.27 and a 200-day moving average of $898.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,187.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total value of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,532,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total value of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $630.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

