Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.27% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 417.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 62,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

QUS stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95.

