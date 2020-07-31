Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $188.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.29.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

