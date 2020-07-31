Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,841 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1,019.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.51. The company has a market cap of $664.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total transaction of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,894,825. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.63.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.