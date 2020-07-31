Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,595,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBA shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

