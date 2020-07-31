Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $180.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

