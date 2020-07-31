Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 98.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd during the first quarter worth about $1,110,000.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

