Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 160,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $111.18 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

