Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.56 Million Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,947 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BP by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after acquiring an additional 341,111 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $23,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $22.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.23. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.