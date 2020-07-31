Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $173.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.15. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

