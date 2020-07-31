Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 34,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $173.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.15. The company has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.
In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
