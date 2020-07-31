Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.74 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 40,217 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 312,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $10.10 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Invesco had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.