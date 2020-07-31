Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in American Express by 28.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after buying an additional 8,097,131 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $332,020,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in American Express by 877.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $302,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $94.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

