Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Square by 18.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Square by 25.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 60.5% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 1.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SQ opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.97 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Square had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,300,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $325,172.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,371,154.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,782 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Square from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.37.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

