Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,725 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 174,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $237.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

