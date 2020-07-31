Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,135 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

