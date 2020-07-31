Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,766 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Store Capital by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher H. Volk purchased 5,650 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of Store Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,450 shares of company stock worth $265,034 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

