Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Snap-on by 746.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $19,502,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $145.30 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.47.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

