Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in ONEOK by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.