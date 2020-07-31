Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lowered Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $211,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

