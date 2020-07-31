Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 8,161 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5,300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,282,000 after acquiring an additional 858,701 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,188,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 90.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 640,928 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,726,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,045,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $112.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

