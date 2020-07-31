Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 565 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

