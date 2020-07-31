Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.79.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,894,825 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $234.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.51. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $664.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

