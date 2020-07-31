Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $114.73 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.64 and a one year high of $118.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

