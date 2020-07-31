Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 236,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,092,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 67,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

NYSE:MS opened at $48.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.