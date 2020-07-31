Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after buying an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $549,597,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $53,522,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,431,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $829,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6,181,769.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 803,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,128,000 after purchasing an additional 803,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock opened at $309.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.70. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,490,132.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

