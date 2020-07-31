Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 36,793 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 377.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,793 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after buying an additional 438,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock valued at $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $131.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average is $119.11. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.63.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

