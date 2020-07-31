Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $214,000. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 387.1% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,870,000 after acquiring an additional 48,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $178.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Deere & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

