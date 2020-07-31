Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 126.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.30.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $266.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.32. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $269.07. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

