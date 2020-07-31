Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,304 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $55,683,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth approximately $14,110,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter worth approximately $7,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.71%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

