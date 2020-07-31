Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,967,000 after buying an additional 2,028,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

