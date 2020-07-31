Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,802 shares of company stock worth $48,470,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $178.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

