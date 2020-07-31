Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $134.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.08. Strategic Education has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $188.64.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $462,749.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,139 shares of company stock worth $957,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.