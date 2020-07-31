Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on K12 (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,983 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 1,896 call options.

In other K12 news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $67,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $206,906.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,705. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth approximately $30,657,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth approximately $9,419,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of K12 by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,327,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 328,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K12 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $47.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.77, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.89. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $51.38.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

