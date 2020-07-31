Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arlo Technologies Call Options (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,325 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,421% compared to the average daily volume of 350 call options.

ARLO stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $338.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.12. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $65.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Arlo Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

