Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Akamai Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,276 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 3,297 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $110.50 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.21.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

