Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,725.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,614.71.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,538.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,039.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,472.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,375.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $1.92. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,898,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.