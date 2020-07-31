State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,952 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $63.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.26. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

