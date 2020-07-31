Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Holdings Cut by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stantec were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN opened at $32.36 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $712.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.69.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

