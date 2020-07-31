Spiking (SPIKE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $110,216.00

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and $110,216.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. One Spiking token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00039157 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.99 or 0.05094696 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002241 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00051928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013179 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

