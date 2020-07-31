Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $2.60, but opened at $3.65. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 92,021 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPPI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

In other news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $50,631.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $46,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at $837,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,073 shares of company stock worth $149,726 over the last 90 days. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,744,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,823,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,594,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $362.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

