S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $359.76 and last traded at $358.74, with a volume of 33321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $347.60.

The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,094.35% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

About S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

