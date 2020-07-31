S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $352.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.55 and a 200-day moving average of $297.28. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $360.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

