Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,126,922,000 after buying an additional 541,205 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,774,000 after buying an additional 441,612 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after purchasing an additional 940,199 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,930,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,259 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.99. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

