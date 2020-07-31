South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 14.60%.
NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.
